Filed Under:tlaib


WASHINGTON (AP) — Two lawmakers who clashed bitterly over race have hugged it out on the House floor.

(Credit: Alex Wong/ Getty Images)

(Credit: Alex Wong/ Getty Images)

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan embraced and chatted for almost a minute Thursday. It was a striking sight after the pair fought during Michael Cohen’s hearing a day earlier.

(Credit: Alex Wong/ Getty Images)

(Credit: Alex Wong/ Getty Images)

There, Meadows tried to rebut Cohen’s charge that President Donald Trump is a racist. Behind Meadows stood a longtime Trump family friend, Lynne Patton, who is black. Meadows said Patton would not work for anyone racist.

RELATED: Surprise Guest In Cohen Hearing Prompts Emotional Exchange On Racism Between Michigan Rep. Tlaib and Rep. Meadows

Tlaib suggested Meadows’ use of Patton as a “prop” was itself racist, but later said she was not accusing Meadows of being a racist.

(Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Meadows approached Tlaib on the House floor and offered a hand. She stood, and the two embraced.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s