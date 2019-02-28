Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
03-13-21-23-29-44
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
Poker Lotto
QH-7C-10D-9H-3S
Midday Daily 3
2-4-5
Midday Daily 4
3-9-7-5
Daily 3
0-1-4
Daily 4
2-4-1-6
Fantasy 5
27-29-34-36-38
Estimated jackpot: $201,000
Keno
05-10-20-24-25-28-31-38-41-42-50-55-57-59-61-62-64-66-69-70-72-75
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $267 million
Powerball
21-31-42-49-59, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
