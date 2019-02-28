LIVEWatch the Michael Cohen Testimony!
Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

03-13-21-23-29-44

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Poker Lotto

QH-7C-10D-9H-3S

Midday Daily 3

2-4-5

Midday Daily 4

3-9-7-5

Daily 3

0-1-4

Daily 4

2-4-1-6

Fantasy 5

27-29-34-36-38

Estimated jackpot: $201,000

Keno

05-10-20-24-25-28-31-38-41-42-50-55-57-59-61-62-64-66-69-70-72-75

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $267 million

Powerball

21-31-42-49-59, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

