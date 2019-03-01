Filed Under:2019


FLINT (AP) — Jaden Smith’s foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan.

                      (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The rapper’s organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they’ll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

TRENDING: Why Parents Shouldn’t Worry About the Momo challenge

The 20-year-old’s JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system. He is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

 Jaden Smith (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The church has distributed over 5 million bottles of water to residents, but bottled water donations are on the decline.

Flint has been replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s