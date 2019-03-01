



Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chairman David Woodward, Oakland Schools Superintendent Dr.Wanda Cook-Robinson and Sara Gold, Director, Basic Needs and Child Nutrition at United Way for Southeastern Michigan, appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about their new program being unveiled next week to improve the health and performance of students by offering universal breakfast for students.

This initiative– called “Oakland County is Better with Breakfast” –will expand investment and support to provide universal breakfast for thousands. The effort will be announced next week which happens to be National School Breakfast Week which stresses the importance of breakfast for students performance.

Woodward heard about the program underway at an Oakland School last year from Gold a year ago and has been working with United Way and Oakland Schools to implement it countywide.

Then the roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Arnold Weinfeld, interim director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research in the College of Social Science at MSU where the Michigan Political Leadership Program is housed, and Alisha Bell, Chair of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners, talk with Cain about FCA’s proposed plant on the city’s east side which would bring thousands of jobs to the region.

They also discussed Gov. Whitmer in Washington DC this week with other governors and sitting next to President Donald Trump at a White House dinner. Then, they dived into civility in politics.

Weinfeld talked about the MPLP Program which trains 24 fellows selected each year to take part in the year-long program which trains people for careers in politics and civics.

And he discussed the upcoming March 7 MPLP Annual Fundraising Dinner held at Suburban Collections Showplace in Novi which will feature national pundits Alex Castellanos and Patti Solis Doyle. The event will be moderated by CBS 62’s Carol Cain.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will attend as will over 1,000 other leaders from business and politics. The MPLP event will be repeated Friday morning in Grand Rapids.

