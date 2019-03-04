Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Poker Lotto
JD-8C-6H-7H-10S
Midday Daily 3
6-9-1
Midday Daily 4
6-4-9-6
Daily 3
8-4-8
Daily 4
0-5-4-9
Fantasy 5
10-19-24-32-35
Estimated jackpot: $124,000
Keno
04-05-08-11-12-13-14-19-22-25-30-33-35-44-50-51-53-59-60-64-70-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
