DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

JD-8C-6H-7H-10S

Midday Daily 3

6-9-1

Midday Daily 4

6-4-9-6

Daily 3

8-4-8

Daily 4

0-5-4-9

Fantasy 5

10-19-24-32-35

Estimated jackpot: $124,000

Keno

04-05-08-11-12-13-14-19-22-25-30-33-35-44-50-51-53-59-60-64-70-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

