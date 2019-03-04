Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Poker Lotto
JS-4C-8C-6D-8S
Midday Daily 3
7-1-3
Midday Daily 4
9-9-6-4
Daily 3
1-0-4
Daily 4
4-2-2-7
Fantasy 5
01-08-28-31-34
Estimated jackpot: $166,000
Keno
02-03-11-13-20-23-25-26-32-40-43-45-50-52-60-61-62-63-68-69-71-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
