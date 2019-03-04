Filed Under:2019


FARMINGTON HILLS (AP) — Online court records show a murder charge has been filed against a man who has been under investigation in the disappearance of a suburban Detroit woman.

Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills hasn’t been seen since December 2016.

 

Floyd Galloway Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder. He’s in prison for kidnapping and assaulting a woman in a different case . Galloway’s attorney in that case has said he’s been wrongly linked to Stislicki’s disappearance.

Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference Tuesday. Police say the 32-year-old Galloway knew Stislicki because he was a security guard where she worked. Her body hasn’t been found.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

