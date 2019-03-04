



Pet-A-Pet Club , Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization providing pet therapy to hospitals, nursing homes and convalescent centers in the metro Detroit area. Members of the Pet-A-Pet Club commit themselves to encourage the human-animal bond by educating the public regarding the health benefits of exposure to animals.

“We are the longest running local pet therapy organization and we’re in 5 counties around the Detroit area, explains Pat Glinski, Director of Coordinators for Pet-A-Pet. “We don’t just see patients here at the hospital, we see their families and a lot of times we see the staff.”

“With the staff, we hope we transfer the smiles that we’re giving them to their patients. And it’s a nice break for them, too!”

“We visit the ICU and the cancer infusion unit, both of which can be very high-stress areas. They (the patients) have socialization, they don’t feel quite so isolated, it lowers their anxiety, and it lowers their blood pressure.”

“I tease the physical therapists here at Beaumont Hospital that they can have the whole body but we get the smile

