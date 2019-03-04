



YPSILANTI (PATCH) — Time is running out to claim a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery that was purchased in the area.

A lucky player matched the five white balls – 24-28-42-60-64 – drawn March 2, 2018 to win $1 million. The player purchased the winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 3090 Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since March 2 falls on a Saturday, the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 4.

If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. It would be the second major prize to go unclaimed in 2019. In January, a $250,000 Powerball prize went unclaimed, lottery official say.

