



METRO DETROIT (PATCH) — A new study has ranked all of metro Detroit’s communities to determine which ones are the best to live in.

Niche’s 2019 Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area.

The grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.

Here are the 20 best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2019:

1. Bloomfield Township

2. Ann Arbor

3. Birmingham

4. Troy

5. Beverly Hills

6. Northville

7. Grosse Pointe Park

8. Novi

9. Northville Township

10. Grosse Pointe Farms

Click here to continue.