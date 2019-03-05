



Wondering where to find the best cafes near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. The Hudson Cafe

Topping the list is The Hudson Cafe. Located at 1241 Woodward Ave. downtown, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated cafe in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 848 reviews on Yelp.

2. Roasting Plant Detroit



Next up is downtown’s Roasting Plant Detroit, situated at 660 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and coffee roaster, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Delite Cafe & Deli



Delite Cafe & Deli, located at 3135 Caniff Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and cafe, which offers juice and smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews.

4. Spread Deli+Coffee



Spread Deli+Coffee, a deli and cafe that offers sandwiches and more in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4215 Cass Ave. to see for yourself.