Joey Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske race team continued their hot streak to the start of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race season with a victory in a very special race for his team. Driving the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang in his sponsor’s entitled race, the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, Logano scored the 22nd victory of his Cup Series career in thrilling fashion by holding off his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski at the checkered flag.

“We really wanted to win this one bad for Pennzoil,” said Logano after the win. “They have done so much for us over the years not only as a sponsor in supporting our team but as a technical partner that is constantly developing motor oil formulations that help us take our engine to extreme levels and maximize our performance.”

Logano, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and Team Penske continue to top the charts, with the 2019 Pennzoil 400 victory bringing Joey and the No. 22 team to 20 total MENCS wins since he joined the team in 2013. The win was special to Logano and his team in two big ways. His No. 22 Ford Mustang race car was carrying a special Pennzoil paint scheme for the Pennzoil 400 race and the victory now solidifies a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs for him and his No. 22 Team Penske race team as they begin the quest to defend their title.

“This is an incredible success for Joey,” said Carlos Maurer, President, Shell Lubricants Americas. “We’re proud that the special formulation of Pennzoil racing oil that goes into the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang was part of the success story at the Pennzoil 400. Throughout the year, Shell scientists work hand-in-hand with Team Penske to optimize the Pennzoil racing oil that is critical to maximizing performance and engine reliability throughout the race. We are developing the next generation of high-quality products for our customers, and the knowledge gained through our work at the track is enabling us to do just that!”

The Pennzoil race oil in the No. 22 car is formulated using Pennzoil PurePlus® Technology, a revolutionary process which converts pure natural gas into high quality full synthetic base oil. In addition to blending a unique formulation for the Ford engine from week to week, Shell scientists also tailor high-performance lubricants for the Team Penske gearbox.

“We really couldn’t do what we do, without the relationship we have with the scientists and everyone at Shell and Pennzoil,” said Travis Geisler, Director of Competition at Team Penske. “When we ask to get something out of the motor oil that we put in our engines each and every week, Pennzoil does whatever it takes to give us optimum performance, efficiency, and reliability. It is that unique relationship that goes just beyond having their name on the side of our car that makes what we do possible.”

Logano’s 2019 Pennzoil 400 win brings Team Penske to a total combined 509 wins, 578 pole positions, and 34 national championships. Beginning as Roger Penske Racing in 1966, competing in sports car and endurance events, Team Penske has grown into one of the most successful racing teams – and sports teams – in the world with nearly 100 drivers turning a lap in competition for Team Penske.

