



Looking to check out the top gyms around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for gyms.

1. Orangetheory Fitness – Troy

Topping the list is Orangetheory Fitness – Troy. Located at 3624 Rochester Road, the boot camp, gym, and personal training spot is the highest rated gym in Troy, boasting five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

2. Powerhouse Gym Troy

Next up is Powerhouse Gym Troy, situated at 2585 Livernois Road. With four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, the gym has proven to be a local favorite.

3. 6 Degree Burn Fitness Studios

6 Degree Burn Fitness Studios, located at 1825 Brinston Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gym, boxing and personal training spot four stars out of 14 reviews.

4. Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness, a gym, and personal training spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2129 W. S Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Michigan Kettlebells Strength & Training Center

Check out Michigan Kettlebells Strength & Training Center, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gym and personal training spot at 1195-B Rochester Road.

