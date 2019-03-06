



Have you visited all of the major sites in the nation’s capital, but overlooked the surrounding cities you might have flown into? Baltimore might be the prime spot for your next visit to the Washington, D.C., area.

Baltimore is itself a historic city, the second-largest seaport in the Mid-Atlantic and at one time the second leading port of entry for immigrants to the U.S. Famous residents have included Edgar Allan Poe, Frederick Douglass, Billie Holiday and Babe Ruth. The city has 72 designated historic districts, distinct cultural enclaves representing Baltimore’s diverse urban landscape, which has earned Baltimore the nickname “city of neighborhoods.”

Today, Baltimore is also home to Johns Hopkins University and its world-renowned hospital. Maryland blue crabs fill the local crab shacks. Baseball fans will find the Baltimore Orioles in their iconic ballpark at Camden Yards.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Detroit to Baltimore in the next few months, and the prices aren’t too shabby.

So if you’re looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Cheapest Baltimore flights



Currently, the cheapest flights between Detroit and Baltimore are if you leave on March 18 and return from Maryland on March 21. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $80, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Detroit on May 14 and return from Baltimore on May 21, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $110 roundtrip.

Top Baltimore hotels



Regarding where to stay, here are two of Baltimore’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront (700 Aliceanna St.)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, try The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. Rooms are currently set at $179/night.

Set in the heart of Baltimore, this hotel is close to the Pier Six Concert Pavilion and the National Aquarium in Baltimore, as well as the American Visionary Art Museum. Additional attractions include the USS Constellation, the Fell’s Point pub district and the shops at Harborplace.

The Hilton Baltimore (401 W. Pratt St.)

Also consider The Hilton Baltimore. The hotel has a 4.4-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $135.

This downtown Baltimore hotel is located adjacent to Oriole Park at Camden Yards and very close to the USS Constellation, the Hippodrome Theatre and M&T Bank Stadium. The hotel is directly connected to the Baltimore Convention Center via an indoor walkway.

Featured Baltimore restaurants



If you’re looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Baltimore has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a couple from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

The Food Market (1017 W. 36th St.)



One of Baltimore’s most popular restaurants is The Food Market, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of five reviews on Skyscanner.

“Chef Chad’s menu is, to say the least, stunning,” wrote visitor Charles. “Service is great. Excellence.”

G&M Restaurant (804 N. Hammonds Ferry Road)

Another popular dining destination is G&M Restaurant, with 4.7 stars from 10 reviews.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of seafood, sandwiches, Greek specialties and authentic Italian and American cuisine.

What to see and do in Baltimore



Not sure what to do in Baltimore, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

The National Aquarium (501 E. Pratt St.)

First up is The National Aquarium.

An entertaining dolphin show, a 4-D immersion sensory theater and (of course) lots and lots of marine creatures are just some of the awesome things you can see at the National Aquarium.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)



Then, there’s Oriole Park At Camden Yards.

Pope John Paul conducted mass here in 1995 to an audience of 50,000. Religious experiences of a different sort, like that an Orioles fan will experience if the team ever makes it to the World Series again, are more the norm here, though. The Baltimore Orioles have called this retro-style baseball stadium home since it opened in 1992.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.