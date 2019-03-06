DETROIT (CBS/ AP) — H&M announced they will open a store in downtown Detroit. The store will located along Woodward Avenue.

The Detroit @hm store will take the Woodward shopping district to a new level. Memories on The Avenue will be made once again. Detroit keeps grinding. Piece by Piece.Brick by Brick. Ignoring noisemakers. Partnering w/diverse creators & doers who seek light & excellence.Let’s go! https://t.co/482JgrvBjK — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) March 6, 2019

H&M offers apparel for men, women and children. It will become the largest retailer in Bedrock’s portfolio of downtown properties. Bedrock says it has acquired more than 700,000 square feet of retail space in downtown Detroit since its founding in 2011.

Bedrock founder and chair Dan Gilbert says “H&M is one of those flagship retail stores that will take the Woodward Avenue shops to another level.”

A number of other retail shops and restaurants have opened downtown in recent years.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.