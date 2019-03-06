Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
QC-KH-8C-2S-5S
Midday Daily 3
8-9-2
Midday Daily 4
3-3-2-5
Daily 3
7-2-0
Daily 4
2-0-2-3
Fantasy 5
09-16-19-26-28
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
Keno
08-09-10-11-14-17-20-21-22-24-26-27-28-31-38-52-61-65-69-73-74-78
Mega Millions
15-20-32-37-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
