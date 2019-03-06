Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

QC-KH-8C-2S-5S

Midday Daily 3

8-9-2

Midday Daily 4

3-3-2-5

Daily 3

7-2-0

Daily 4

2-0-2-3

Fantasy 5

09-16-19-26-28

Estimated jackpot: $205,000

Keno

08-09-10-11-14-17-20-21-22-24-26-27-28-31-38-52-61-65-69-73-74-78

Mega Millions

15-20-32-37-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

