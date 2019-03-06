DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Since the release of the latest documentary on Michael Jackson, museums across the country have been removing memorabilia due to criticism due to alleged child abuse, but some continue to remember him.

The Motown Museum in Detroit and the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville both have said they aren’t removing Jackson from their museums.

Robin Terry, chairwoman, and CEO of Motown Museum says their mission as a history museum is to share the stories and artifacts of the history of Motown and “Michael Jackson’s musical contributions remain part of the Motown story.”

The National Museum of African American Music said Jackson would be included in an exhibit when the museum opens in downtown Nashville early 2020. The museum has previously released renderings of the building’s design, which feature an image of Jackson on the exterior.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.