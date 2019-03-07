Filed Under:Charles Washington, Detroit Lions, Free Agent

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Safety and Special Teamer in the fold for Lions.

 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 18: Charles Washington #45 of the Detroit Lions celebrates the 24-10 win over the New York Giants on September 18, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Detroit Lions have tendered safety Charles Washington, an exclusive rights free agent.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

 

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 18: Charles Washington #45 of the Detroit Lions leaves the field after the Lions defeated the Panthers 20-19 at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Washington had 13 special teams tackles in 29 games over the past two seasons. He joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State after the 2016 draft and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

 

