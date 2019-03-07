Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

04-10-12-28-36-45

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Poker Lotto

QD-9C-9D-9H-7S

Midday Daily 3

0-8-0

Midday Daily 4

4-1-0-1

Daily 3

1-3-5

Daily 4

2-2-8-9

Fantasy 5

02-07-13-26-34

Estimated jackpot: $263,000

Keno

05-11-18-21-33-36-39-49-50-55-63-65-66-67-69-71-72-73-74-76-78-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

