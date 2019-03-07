Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
04-10-12-28-36-45
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
Poker Lotto
QD-9C-9D-9H-7S
Midday Daily 3
0-8-0
Midday Daily 4
4-1-0-1
Daily 3
1-3-5
Daily 4
2-2-8-9
Fantasy 5
02-07-13-26-34
Estimated jackpot: $263,000
Keno
05-11-18-21-33-36-39-49-50-55-63-65-66-67-69-71-72-73-74-76-78-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
