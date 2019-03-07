



Detroit Detectives are looking into allegations that singer, R Kelly engaged in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old at a Detroit hotel back in 2001.

The victim, alleges she was visiting her mom when she made contact with one of Kelly’s assistants.

Kelly and the alleged victim first had sex at the Detroit hotel on Dec. 30, 2001, sources told Edwards. The alleged victim said she and Kelly also had sex at a Detroit recording studio a few weeks later. The woman, now 30, visited Kelly at his home in Atlanta for a period of four years, where she says the singer gave her herpes when she was 17-years-old.

Although, she no longer lives in Michigan, Detroit detectives plan to fly her in for an interview.

