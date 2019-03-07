



By Mickie McLeod

We’re only a few episodes in the new season of SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION. And I’ll say, there hasn’t been a season like this one! Missed last night’s episode? Here’s what went down:

Edge of Extinction

Ah, the “edge of extinction.” The land of starvation, exhaustion and utter loneliness. Well, until this week when Keith joined Reem on this mysterious island.

Since Keith was last voted out and decided to follow the path to continue fighting in the game, Reem’s loneliness faded away instantly, and she began to feel like she has a purpose again. After spending days alone out there, Reem is relieved she has someone she can look after other than herself. The mother instincts and her motivation to survive are back.

Now that it’s not just Reem on the edge of extinction, things are changing up. The following morning, Reem and Keith woke up to a pair of vintage shipwreck bottles that had maps inside them. The two read the maps, but there were no words and just sketches to guide them to a mysterious place.

After a long time of comprehending where to go, the two found themselves at a tall staircase out on the island. The stairs led them to the very top of the hill (or was it a mountain?) Regardless, this hike wasn’t easy for them. They’re going to work HARD if they want to get back in the game.

So what did these two discover on top of the mountain?

Rice. And not a whole lot of it either. Now whenever these two are hungry, they must climb and beat exhaustion just to retrieve barely any rice for both of them.

No one said this would be easy.

Reward Challenge

The first reward challenge of the season is always fun because after over a week in this game, the castaways are fatigued and hungry — which makes for a great reward! Pillows and blankets, or well, chickens. Live chickens.

The castaways battled it out for either comfort or food by assembling a wheelbarrow and navigating it through a maze. The maze guided the two tribes to collect multiple sandbags on the way. After retrieving the sandbags, the tribe would have to disassemble the wheelbarrow and turn the pieces into a slingshot. The first tribe to slingshot the sandbags at four posts wins reward!

This was a battle indeed, and it was Chris from the MANU tribe who won it for them, making it their first challenge win of the season. They chose to take the chickens.

MANU

Now after their first victory, Wendy was the one who may have battled a little too hard in the challenge. The tribe went back to camp carrying her in after she noticed the large bruise on her ankle. She explains she must have dropped a wheelbarrow piece on it and now she’s feeling a lot of throbbing and pain.

She’s not happy, so the rest of her tribe gave her some space to relax. While she was relaxing, she couldn’t help but hear the excitement from the rest of the tribe over their chicken dinner. Well, Wendy got pretty emotional after that too and started asking them why they must kill the innocent chickens.

It all goes down from there. No one’s happy that Wendy’s protesting against eating the chickens. Even though her tribe is hungry, Wendy still refuses to support killing a chicken. At one point, Wardog also asks her if she eats chicken or meat back at home… and she does. But for some reason out there in the wild, Wendy doesn’t feel like it’s the natural thing to do in the environment.

Do you agree with her?

KAMA

Meanwhile, the Kama tribe is looking nine-strong. They haven’t lost an Immunity Challenge yet and are bonding quite nicely. Well, most of them are. Victoria mentioned that they’re all feeling good with their tribe besides with the two remaining players, Joe and Aubry.

While Victoria was telling Ron, (the one who found the advantage the first day) Joe was retrieving water and overheard his name in their conversation. From there, he knew Aubry and himself needed to start protecting themselves more in the game. So Aubry decided to look fiercely for a Hidden Immunity Idol. She’s never found one in her previous two seasons. After searching through trees and bushes, Aubry luckily found her first Hidden Immunity Idol — and she breaks down in tears. At this moment, Aubry releases her feelings about how much it means to her to find an Idol, and she’s not giving up on this game she loves dearly.

Immunity Challenge

Immunity is once again, back up for grabs! For this challenge, the two tribes had to compete out in the ocean through water obstacles. On “GO!” three of the castaways had to pull their remaining castaways in a boat, by being tied to that boat while swimming as fast as they can. After, they’d eventually reach a stand out in the ocean where three hanging keys were in the air. By jumping off the stand and pulling off the three keys, the tribe would have to continue to paddle their way to the final leg of the challenge. The last part was to use those keys to unlock pieces to a puzzle, that was in the form of a ship wheel. The first tribe who solved the ship wheel puzzle wins Immunity!

Now, this was a tough one to watch. That’s because MANU was in an early lead after swimming and retrieving the keys. Once they reached the puzzle, Wentworth and David (two returning castaways) and also Lauren, were the ones who worked on the ship wheel. Needless to say, they lost their lead. KAMA past them fast in the puzzle and once again won Immunity back.

This meant that the MANU tribe would have to face Tribal Council, (3 out of 3 times this season).

Tribal Council

The leadup to Tribal Council was INTENSE. Now after pulling her weight and working hard at the challenge, Wendy honestly doesn’t feel like she is the next one to go. However, since she’s been a target since day one, she’s suspicious and will do anything she can to stay in the game. But first, she’s still thinking about those innocent chickens.

Since Wendy, again, is 100% certain she doesn’t want the chickens killed — she decides to accept the fact that if voted out next, she’ll jeopardize their chicken feast. So instead of executing on her original thought of releasing the chickens, she decides to welp’, steal the flint! If she took the flint, they wouldn’t be able to make a fire to cook the chickens after all.

Good Idea? Eh, everyone knew she took the flint, and they’re ready to get her out of this game. Well — besides one player. Returning player, David. After losing the Immunity Challenge with other returning player, Kelley Wentworth, David is ready to blindside Wentworth and vote her out. So David, along with his closest ally, Rick, approach Wendy with this master plan. Wendy, of course, is on board to voting Wentworth out along with them and now they only need one more vote.

So David approaches this nice guy named Chris. We haven’t seen much about him this season yet, but he seems liked by his tribe, and he’s good at challenges too. David explains to Chris that now is a perfect time to vote out Wentworth, but he MUST NOT tell Wardog about this plan. David made it clear to him that if he mentions this plan to Wardog, it will probably go up in flames and Wentworth will find out.

So what does Chris do? He tells his buddy Wardog. And things start to spiral down for his game.

After Chris tells Wardog, of course, Wentworth finds out that her name is on the chopping block. However, she thinks that Chris is the only one who created this master plan, and Wardog is under this impression too. Chris forgot to mention that this wasn’t just his plan when he brought up her name in the first place. Well, it continues to spiral for Chris as Wardog confronts Rick (who helped orchestrate this potential blindside with David) and says that CHRIS should be the one to go next. So, as anyone else would do, Rick agrees with Wardog and doesn’t admit that he was also in Chris’ alliance in the first place.

So since he didn’t listen to David and he let out the news about voting out Wentworth, Chris was voted off and he took the route that led to the edge of extinction.

What do you think about this season of Survivor: Edge of Extinction? These eliminated players are literally trying to survive out there, and it’s intense to watch! Do you think you could last on the edge of extinction? Tweet me @mick_cloudy and let’s talk Survivor!

Don’t miss Survivor: Edge of Extinction! Wednesday’s at 8/7c on CBS and don’t miss my recaps every week!