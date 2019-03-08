Filed Under:Detroit Lions, T.J. Lang

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Lions move on from injury prone linemen.

 

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches from the sideline during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Detroit Lions have cut offensive guard T.J. Lang.

 

 

Detroit made the move Friday, releasing the banged-up veteran with one season left on his three-year contract. The 31-year-old Lang played a career-low six games last season and went on injured reserve in November with a neck injury.  His career has also been stunted by neck, hip injuries and a concussion.

 

 

Green Bay drafted the Detroit-area native and former Eastern Michigan standout in the fourth round of the 2009 draft. He became a starter for the Packers during the last six seasons of his eight-year stint with the franchise. Lang has started 113 of the 138 career games.

 

 

The Lions say Lang represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain.

