Kamden Mack, 25 of Ann Arbor and Taylor Coats, 22 of Hudson, were both charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and criminal trespass after they were reportedly caught having sex in a hot tub at Kalahari Resorts in Ohio.

A lifeguard reportedly caught them and Mack reportedly became angry after being confronted by the lifeguard, reports say.

Mack and Coats denied the accusations, according to the Sandusky Register.

