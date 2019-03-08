Filed Under:Automation Alley, Michigan Matters, National Business League, SBA Michigan, SCORE Detroit, small business


Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Small Business is becoming big business across Metro Detroit with more start-ups than ever before.
Why is that?

Donna Hover-Ojeda, of SCORE Detroit, Charlie Beckham, of the National Business League, and Constance Logan, of SBA Michigan appear with MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/ Host Carol Cain for a conversation about that question.

Donna Hover-Ojeda, Chapter Chair of SCORE Detroit, Constance Logan, District Director for Michigan SBA, and Charlie Beckham, Chairman of Emeritus, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Producer)

And the MICHIGAN MATTERS business roundtable offers advice for start ups and companies looking to grow. The show airs 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

Then it’s a look at seismic technology changes impacting manufacturing and more as the 4.0 Industrial Revolution unfolds.

Tom Kelly, CEO of Automation Alley

Tom Kelly, of Automation Alley, joins Cain to talk about the impact of the 4.0 Revolution and its impact on manufacturing, business and our communities.

It’s an eye-opening look into our region’s future.

