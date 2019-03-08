



Small Business is becoming big business across Metro Detroit with more start-ups than ever before.Why is that?

Donna Hover-Ojeda, of SCORE Detroit, Charlie Beckham, of the National Business League, and Constance Logan, of SBA Michigan appear with MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/ Host Carol Cain for a conversation about that question.

And the MICHIGAN MATTERS business roundtable offers advice for start ups and companies looking to grow. The show airs 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

Then it’s a look at seismic technology changes impacting manufacturing and more as the 4.0 Industrial Revolution unfolds.

Tom Kelly, of Automation Alley, joins Cain to talk about the impact of the 4.0 Revolution and its impact on manufacturing, business and our communities.

It’s an eye-opening look into our region’s future.

