DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-04-06-38-40-43

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

Poker Lotto

6C-4D-6D-5H-9S

Midday Daily 3

4-4-8

Midday Daily 4

1-2-3-0

Daily 3

9-9-9

Daily 4

5-0-1-0

Fantasy 5

04-09-11-19-30

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

01-07-13-18-19-21-27-29-33-39-43-44-46-49-50-61-64-69-70-73-74-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

05-06-45-55-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $414 million

