DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
02-04-06-38-40-43
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
Poker Lotto
6C-4D-6D-5H-9S
Midday Daily 3
4-4-8
Midday Daily 4
1-2-3-0
Daily 3
9-9-9
Daily 4
5-0-1-0
Fantasy 5
04-09-11-19-30
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
01-07-13-18-19-21-27-29-33-39-43-44-46-49-50-61-64-69-70-73-74-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball
05-06-45-55-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $414 million
