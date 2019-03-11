DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A 29-year-old Detroit man has been arrested after authorities found about 30 dogs and equipment used for dog fighting.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Sunday that Julian Akyan, of Detroit is expected to be arraigned Monday in 36th District Court on animal fighting, cruelty to animals, gun possession and other charges.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Akyan’s charges which include: Felon in possession of firearm, ammunition, animal fighting, possession of fighting animals, cruelty to 4 to 10 animals and five counts of felony firearm.

Detroit police and the Michigan Humane Society recovered the animals Friday during an investigation at an east side home and three other locations. Authorities say the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.