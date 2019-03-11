Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP)– These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

KH-5D-4H-9H-6S

Midday Daily 3

7-5-1

Midday Daily 4

6-2-2-0

Daily 3

9-8-7

Daily 4

9-5-3-5

Fantasy 5

13-17-20-27-39

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-03-06-07-09-12-13-19-25-38-43-44-45-54-58-59-61-62-66-68-72-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s