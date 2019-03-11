Comments
DETROIT (AP)– These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Poker Lotto
KH-5D-4H-9H-6S
Midday Daily 3
7-5-1
Midday Daily 4
6-2-2-0
Daily 3
9-8-7
Daily 4
9-5-3-5
Fantasy 5
13-17-20-27-39
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
01-03-06-07-09-12-13-19-25-38-43-44-45-54-58-59-61-62-66-68-72-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
