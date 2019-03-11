Filed Under:daycare, detroit news


SOUTHFIELD (PATCH) — Michigan officials shut down an Oakland County daycare facility after it was found that staff were intentionally stabbing children with thumbtacks.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the child care license of ABC Early Learning Center — operated by Brown Investment Group — in Southfield for violations related to appropriate care and supervision, staff suitability and accurately reporting incidents to the department, they announced Monday

A summary suspension is an emergency measure to protect public health, safety, and welfare, officials say. The summary suspension resulted from multiple complaint-based investigations conducted by LARA.

