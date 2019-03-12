Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Free Agency, nfl

DETROIT LIONS (6-10)

 

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 09: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions reacts on the bench during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

 

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:  DE Ziggy Ansah, DT Ricky Jean Francois, LB Eli Harold, RB Zach Zenner, TE Levine Toilolo, TE Luke Willson, WR TJ Jones, CB DeShawn Shead, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Bruce Ellington, FB Nick Bellore, QB Matt Cassel, OL Andrew Donnal, LB Kelvin Sheppard, CB Marcus Cooper, OG T.J. Lang.

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Sam Bradford #8 of the Minnesota Vikings is sacked by Kerry Hyder #61 of the Detroit Lions during the of the game on November 6, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

 

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Kerry Hyder.

 

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 09: Romeo Okwara #95 of the Detroit Lions congratulates Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals after the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Detroit Lions won 17-3. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

 

NEEDS: Detroit desperately needs edge rusher to replace Ansah, who won’t likely be re-signed after oft-injured player was on franchise tag last season. DE Romeo Okwara recently signed two-year deal to stay, keeping restricted free agent off market after he had team-high 7 1-2 sacks last year.  Lions will also be looking to upgrade at tight end year after letting Eric Ebron go and watching him flourish with Indianapolis.

 

 

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $35 million, which Lions say is most team has had in GM Bob Quinn’s three years with franchise.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s