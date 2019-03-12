Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

19-24-30-44-46, Lucky Ball: 1

Poker Lotto

KD-8C-9C-10C-8D

Midday Daily 3

1-0-7

Midday Daily 4

5-6-2-2

Daily 3

4-8-5

Daily 4

4-7-7-9

Fantasy 5

05-09-20-21-26

Keno

02-06-08-12-13-15-24-25-26-27-29-30-33-39-40-50-64-69-71-73-74-76

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

