DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
19-24-30-44-46, Lucky Ball: 1
Poker Lotto
KD-8C-9C-10C-8D
Midday Daily 3
1-0-7
Midday Daily 4
5-6-2-2
Daily 3
4-8-5
Daily 4
4-7-7-9
Fantasy 5
05-09-20-21-26
Keno
02-06-08-12-13-15-24-25-26-27-29-30-33-39-40-50-64-69-71-73-74-76
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.