CLINTON TOWNSHIP (PATCH)— A 24-year-old man has been charged in the murder of his sister and her boyfriend in Clinton Township.

Robert Marzejka was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 29 on a murder warrant issued by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and appeared in court Tuesday.

He is accused of killing his 18-year-old sister, Danielle Marzejka, and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Seren Bryan, and then hiding their bodies in a shed.

