The Detroit Lions have agreed to a one-year contract extension with running back Zach Zenner.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday, bringing the 27-year-old Zenner back after he rushed for 265 yards on 55 carries in eight games with Detroit last season.

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 23: Zach Zenner #34 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball pressured by Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In four seasons, Zenner has played 36 games for the Lions and rushed for 685 yards.

Detroit’s running game got a boost in 2018 from rookie Kerryon Johnson before he went down with a knee injury.

