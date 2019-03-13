The Detroit Lions have agreed to a one-year contract extension with running back Zach Zenner.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday, bringing the 27-year-old Zenner back after he rushed for 265 yards on 55 carries in eight games with Detroit last season.

In four seasons, Zenner has played 36 games for the Lions and rushed for 685 yards.

Detroit’s running game got a boost in 2018 from rookie Kerryon Johnson before he went down with a knee injury.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.