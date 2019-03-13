



Michiganders with Cerebral Palsy now have access to medical marijuana as a means of treatment, state officials announced Monday.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) approved adding Cerebral Palsy to the list of debilitating medical conditions set forth in the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act of 2008.

Cerebral Palsy was approved by LARA after the Medical Marihuana Review Panel members unanimously recommended approval.

The Medical Marihuana Review Panel made their recommendations to the department after receiving citizen comments in February related to the petitions to add these conditions to the list of debilitating medical conditions identified in the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act.

