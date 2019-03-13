



– Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel this week announced the successful collection of $111,453 in child support owed to a Genesee County family. There was an arrest made internationally, too, her office announced.

The family was left impoverished in 1992 after the wife fled her abusive husband seeking refuge at a battered women’s shelter. The husband escaped with all of the family’s possessions, including the children’s clothes and toys, her office said.

After consistently failing to make child support payments, the Michigan Attorney General’s office tracked the father to the U.S. Virgin Islands where he had been in hiding for several years. Nessel’s office worked with the U.S. Customs officials to have the man arrested at the St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands airport.

“We take great pride in bringing deadbeat parents to justice and collecting the child support payments vulnerable families are owed,” Nessel said. “Those seeking to shirk their responsibility as parents should heed this warning: This office will do everything we can to find you and make certain your families are properly supported.”

This brings the total past-due child support payments collected by the office this year to nearly $4 million.

Click here to continue.