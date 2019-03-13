Ferndale, MI (CBS Detroit) – What do you do when you’re a little disenchanted with your 9 to 5 job? Well, you come up with a new way to make the dough, and that’s exactly what Lauren Roumayah did when she launched Detroit Cookie Company.

“My husband was like I can’t listen to you complain any longer, In a perfect world what is your dream job?” explains Lauren Roumayah, Founder of Detroit Cookie Company. “And I said ‘I just want to make cookies’!”

“I really wanted to have Detroit products and support more local Detroit businesses, and use that in our cookies. So we started with ‘The Big Three’, which has Michigan dried cherries, Better Made Potato Chips, and chocolate chips. So I just wanted to continue with that and find other small businesses that I could partner with and showcase their products.”

“One of my goals was to make a positive impact in the community and to be that neighborhood joint,” adds Roumayah. “I wanted to employ people of Ferndale, people of Metro Detroit and teach them what I know about customer relationships and being relationship driven, and providing an awesome experience for our customers.”

“My goal is to bring a little bit of happiness into people’s lives every day.”

