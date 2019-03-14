Filed Under:Brian Lashoff, contract, Detroit Red Wings, grand rapids griffins

DETROIT (AP) — Lashoff a part of Wings future.

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.

 

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 24: Brian Lashoff #23 of the Detroit Red Wings moves the puck in front of Reilly Smith #18 of the Boston Bruins of Game Four of the First Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Joe Louis Arena on April 24, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Detroit made the move Wednesday, keeping a key player from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. The 28-year-old Lashoff had 11 assists in 44 games for the Griffins this year.

 

DETROIT, MI – MARCH 14: Brian Lashoff #23 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Joe Louis Arena on March 14, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Lashoff has two goals and 11 assists in 123 NHL games with the Red Wings. He had six points in 75 games during the 2013-14 season.

