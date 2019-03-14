CLAWSON, Mich. (AP) — One of the many Democratic Candidates for the 2020 Presidential race will start campaigning in Michigan next Week.presidential contender Kirsten Gillibrand will campaign in Michigan next week.

Kristen Gillibrand, the U.S. senator from New York will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday at a meeting-and-greet in Clawson hosted by Fems for Dems. Earlier in the day, Gillibrand will participate in a town hall-style event hosted by MSNBC in Auburn Hills.

She is the first high-profile presidential candidate to campaign in Michigan this year. Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland visited Detroit in January.

Gillibrand endorsed Whitmer for governor before last year’s primary and campaigned on her behalf in the state in the fall.

Whitmer recently urged all of the 2020 presidential candidates to visit Michigan, saying she is “rolling out the red carpet.”

