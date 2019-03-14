Filed Under:Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, ziggy ansah

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills go crazy in free agency, talk with Lion.

The free-spending Buffalo Bills aren’t yet done attempting to upgrade their young roster with veteran free agents, turning their attention to defensive end Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah.

 

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 09: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions checks on Ezekiel Ansah #94 after he was injured on a play in the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

 

After officially announcing they’ve agreed to sign seven players Wednesday, the Bills are scheduled to meet with Ansah at their facility on Thursday.

Buffalo is the first team Ansah is scheduled to visit since the NFL’s signing period opened.

 

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions looks up at the score board in the closing minutes of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

Ansah established himself as an effective pass rusher during his first six NFL seasons with Detroit, where he had 48 sacks in 80 games. His production dwindled last season when injuries led to him playing seven games before being placed on the season-ending injured-reserve list because of a shoulder problem in December.

It was a disappointing finish to Ansah’s season after the Lions prevented him from becoming a free agent by designating him their franchise player a year ago.

From Ghana, he’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, and was selected by Detroit with the fifth overall pick in 2013 draft.

 

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 23: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions sacks quarterback Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field on November 23, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

 

Ansah’s visit comes after the Bills announced they reached agreements to sign seven players, including receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley ,

Buffalo also agreed to sign veteran running back Frank Gore, tight end Tyler Kroft, and offensive linemen Mitch Morse, Ty Nsekhe and Jon Feliciano.

 

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Frank Gore #21 of the Miami Dolphins rushes during the second half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Bills are coming off a 6-10 finish and had more than $70 million available to spend under the salary cap entering free agency. Buffalo used a portion of that money to address key needs in reshaping a patchwork offensive line and adding experience to what had been an unproven group of receivers.

Morse, who signed a four-year contract after spending his first four seasons with Kansas City, is being counted on to start at center, a position that was unsettled last year after Eric Wood was diagnosed with a career-ending neck injury.

 

BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 21: Wide Receiver John Brown #13 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a pass in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Brown is a speedy downfield threat, and Beasley is a proven underneath slot receiver. They join a team whose two top returning receivers were Zay Jones, entering his third year, and Robert Foster, an undrafted rookie last season.

Gore is the NFL’s active leader in yards rushing and prepares to play his 15th season after spending last year with Miami. The 35-year-old will join 30-year-old LeSean McCoy in forming what would be the NFL’s oldest — and most historically productive — running back tandem.

Gore’s 14,748 yards rushing rank fourth on the NFL’s career list, while McCoy is 25th with 10,606 yards rushing.

