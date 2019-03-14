Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

15-18-30-39-42-45

Estimated jackpot: $1.85 million

Poker Lotto

KC-JS-5D-3H-7S

Midday Daily 3

4-7-0

Midday Daily 4

5-3-4-4

Daily 3

3-3-3

Daily 4

3-8-8-3

Fantasy 5

06-18-30-32-35

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

Keno

06-07-14-18-22-23-27-31-34-40-41-42-44-45-46-48-56-60-68-71-78-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

