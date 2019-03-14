Comments
Classic Lotto 47
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
15-18-30-39-42-45
Estimated jackpot: $1.85 million
Poker Lotto
KC-JS-5D-3H-7S
Midday Daily 3
4-7-0
Midday Daily 4
5-3-4-4
Daily 3
3-3-3
Daily 4
3-8-8-3
Fantasy 5
06-18-30-32-35
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
Keno
06-07-14-18-22-23-27-31-34-40-41-42-44-45-46-48-56-60-68-71-78-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.