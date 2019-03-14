



By Mickie McLeod

Things are switching up on SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION. Now 11 Days in, it’s time to make things a little more interesting. Missed last night’s episode? Here’s what went down:

DROP YOUR BUFFS!



It’s time to turn the game around. Now these two original tribes, Manu and Kama, will go from two to three different tribes of five. After losing every Immunity Challenge so far, it was clear how relieved the six members of Manu was when they heard this news.

Well, things didn’t go the way they’d imagine. After all of them randomly choose new buffs, just at first glance, it looked like no one left their original tribe members. There was only one person who got a whole new tribe. And that was the outsider, Wendy. The new Kama tribe consisted of five original Kama members. The new Manu tribe was made up of four original Kama members plus Wendy, and the brand new tribe “Lesu” tribe was the remaining past Manu tribe: Wentworth, David, Rick, Wardog and Lauren.

Now that things have shaken up… well, correction: Now that Wendy is not as big of an outsider on her tribe how well things play out?

KAMA



The new Kama tribe didn’t go anywhere, but just simply cut in half. There’s returning player Joe who seems to continue fighting for his life when it comes to strategy in the game. Things seem to be going well for him, but little does he know, there are not many people who trust him. In fact, at one point, Joe was attempting to build an alliance with Ron. Ron, however, kept Joe occupied at the water well, but minutes before that, he convinced Julia to look in Joe’s bag back at camp while they’re gone. They didn’t find an Idol in Joe’s possessions, as Joe hasn’t found any Hidden Immunity Idol yet.

But how long will it take for Joe to realize he shouldn’t be so trusting with his current tribe?

MANU



The new Manu tribe headed back to the original Manu camp with the only original member left of the tribe, Wendy. Wendy showed her new team around and made them feel comfortable right away. Maybe even a little too comfortable — as Wendy spilled all her guts out about her last tribe. Returning player Aubry is now on Manu, and says she enjoys how sweet Wendy is to her new members. Wendy, however, goes off about how her old team, also known as the new Lesu tribe, are all “bullies.”

Luckily for Wendy, she still has her closest allies on Manu… the chickens. As we’ve seen, she refused to allow her past tribe to kill the chickens. So this time, she told her new tribe that instead of killing them right away, that they should wait until they lay some eggs. But later that night, Wendy decided not to wait after all. She instead, let the two chickens free — “free at last!” Wendy snuck off at dark and let the chickens roam free in the wild. And let’s just say, the next morning, the new Manu knew exactly who let the chickens out… and they’re not happy about it.

Will Wendy continue playing as an outsider on her new tribe too?

LESU

Meanwhile, the Lesu tribe has mixed feelings about how things played out for them. The remaining five previous Manu tribe members here are relieved and excited that Wendy and her whining self isn’t in their game anymore. However, they’re starting to feel completely deprived. They haven’t won a challenge yet, and now they have to build up more energy and put it towards building an entirely new camp. At one point, Lauren expresses how hard it is for her. She’s starting not to eat the bland white rice anymore and is not only getting physically sick but also homesick too.

But on Survivor, anything worth it does not come easy…

EDGE OF EXTINCTION



So that leads us to the edge of extinction. What’s new here? Now 11 days in on this mysterious island, Keith and Reem are hitting a wall. Keith even mentions how he can’t stop imagining life after this game with real food, a shower and of course, a comfortable bed for sleep.

In this week’s episode, the two are greeted by voted out player Chris. Chris was an active player on the Manu tribe, but he also voted out Reem and Keith. At first, these two were not happy with Chris staying with them since they felt betrayed. However, after Chris provided them fish to eat, it seemed to ignite a new spark with all of them and a bond was form. Chris mentions that he doesn’t know what the edge of extinction will bring, but while he’s there, he better be making a better game for himself and take care of those around him.

Immunity Challenge

Immunity is back up for grabs — for two tribes!

Now two tribes will be safe from Tribal Council and with the recent tribe swap, it can be anyone’s game. On “Go” the three tribes had to battle it out in the rain while climbing up a series of A-frames. These frames were slippery and not easy to climb, so the tribes began using their bodies as human ladders. After completing the climbing, the second phase of the challenge includes pulling a box of puzzle pieces across an intricate beam. After pulling their box to the near finish, the tribes would have to open their box filled with puzzle pieces and start completing the last leg — the puzzle itself.

It was a rough one to watch. I suppose because looking back at history, it was obvious how this challenge would turn out. The Kama tribe won first, and the new Manu tribe (four remaining Kama plus Wendy) won the second Immunity after them. Which meant, of course, the new Lesu tribe, also known as everyone who has been to Tribal Council every time this season, will return to Tribal Council.

Tribal Council



These five castaways had enough of Tribal Council. Wentworth, Wardog, David, Rick, and Lauren are all physically and mentally exhausted from their losing streak. But now that these five are tight with their alliance, they truly don’t know who to vote out this time around.

At Tribal, emotions start to unfold, especially for returning player, Kelley Wentworth. She mentions that this Tribal is special because they’ve only had each other out here in this game and now one of them must get voted out. David, also another returning player, expresses how this Tribal Council is one of the most special for him within his entire journey throughout Survivor.

After reflecting and accepting that this vote would not be an ugly one — it was ultimately, Rick Devens, the morning news anchor from Georgia and also David’s greatest ally — who was the fourth person voted out in this season of

SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION.

Wow, what a losing streak the now, “Lesu” tribe is having. Will Rick return in this game and head to the edge of extinction? Or will he choose comfort and leave the game for good? By the looks of it, I don’t think he’ll be heading home soon. I love this new twist of the edge of extinction. It’s pushing these players to their limits, and I’m curious how it will come full circle.

