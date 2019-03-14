



– Thursday, The Black Keys announced their thirty-one date arena tour of North American. The “Let’s Rock” Tour will come to Detroit October 5th at the Little Caesars Arena. Other cities include Chicago, Nashville, New York, L.A., Austin and more. Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson are set to open select shows on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 22 at 10 AM.

The 31-city outing will kick off September 23 in Denver, CO and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles and more before wrapping November 24 in Vancouver, BC.

How To Buy Tickets



Verified Fan Platform



Fans can register now through Sunday, March 17 at 10pm for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 10.

Citi

Citi is the official presale credit card of The Black Keys – “Let’s Rock” Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 11AM.

Click here for complete details.

Tour Dates

Sep 21 – Las Vegas, NV, Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sep 23 – Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Sep 24 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center



Sep 25- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center



Sep 27- Chicago, IL, United Center



Sep 28 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center



Sep 30 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena



Oct 01 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena



Oct 02 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena



Oct 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct 08 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Oct 09 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Oct 11 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

Oct 12 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 15 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

Nov 05 – Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center

Nov 06 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

Nov 08 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

Nov 09 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Nov 12 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Nov 13 – Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

Nov 14 – Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

Nov 16 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov 17 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena^

Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Nov 20 – San Francisco, CA, TBA

Nov 22 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

Nov 23 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

Nov 24 – Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

