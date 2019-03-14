(CBS Detroit) – Thursday, The Black Keys announced their thirty-one date arena tour of North American. The “Let’s Rock” Tour will come to Detroit October 5th at the Little Caesars Arena. Other cities include Chicago, Nashville, New York, L.A., Austin and more. Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson are set to open select shows on the tour.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 22 at 10 AM.
The 31-city outing will kick off September 23 in Denver, CO and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles and more before wrapping November 24 in Vancouver, BC.
How To Buy Tickets
Verified Fan Platform
Fans can register now through Sunday, March 17 at 10pm for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 10.
Citi
Citi is the official presale credit card of The Black Keys – “Let’s Rock” Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 11AM.
Tour Dates
- Sep 21 – Las Vegas, NV, Life Is Beautiful Festival
- Sep 23 – Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
- Sep 24 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
- Sep 25- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- Sep 27- Chicago, IL, United Center
- Sep 28 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
- Sep 30 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
- Oct 01 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
- Oct 02 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
- Oct 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Oct 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Oct 08 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
- Oct 09 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- Oct 11 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
- Oct 12 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
- Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Arena
- Oct 15 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Nov 05 – Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center
- Nov 06 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
- Nov 08 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
- Nov 09 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Nov 12 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
- Nov 13 – Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
- Nov 14 – Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
- Nov 16 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Nov 17 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena^
- Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
- Nov 20 – San Francisco, CA, TBA
- Nov 22 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
- Nov 23 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
- Nov 24 – Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
