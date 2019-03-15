VERNON, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – At least 21 homes were damaged or destroyed as a evening storm went through Shiawasse County.

The White Lake-based weather service says a tornado touched down at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in Vernon, about 21 mile southwest of Flint. Officials say the same tornado touched down in nearby Durand at about 7:05 p.m.

Got the tornado on my phone! Also, I no longer have a house pic.twitter.com/lTGs3doQZq — Joey Stinson (@jstinsonr) March 14, 2019

Severe weather also was reported in nearby Genesee County.

Michigan State Police said first-responders confirmed at least 21 homes were damaged, but no injuries were immediately reported. Power lines also were downed.

A line of showers/storms continues to move across SE Michigan. Main threats: damaging winds, large hail & possible tornado or two. pic.twitter.com/kAxxBKcpe9 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 14, 2019

Weather service officials say an unconfirmed tornado in Flushing, near Flint in Genesee County, reportedly touched down at 7:12 p.m.

The tornadic activity happened on a day that also included severe thunderstorm warnings, watches, flooding, high winds and hail throughout lower Michigan.

