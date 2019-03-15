Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
11-12-23-24-25, Lucky Ball: 9
Poker Lotto
KC-KS-2C-3C-6D
Midday Daily 3
2-8-1
Midday Daily 4
2-7-6-5
Daily 3
2-3-1
Daily 4
2-3-8-0
Fantasy 5
02-03-27-33-39
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
Keno
02-19-21-29-39-40-41-45-48-53-54-55-58-59-62-68-69-70-72-76-78-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $495 million
