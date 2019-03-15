Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

11-12-23-24-25, Lucky Ball: 9

Poker Lotto

KC-KS-2C-3C-6D

Midday Daily 3

2-8-1

Midday Daily 4

2-7-6-5

Daily 3

2-3-1

Daily 4

2-3-8-0

Fantasy 5

02-03-27-33-39

Estimated jackpot: $152,000

Keno

02-19-21-29-39-40-41-45-48-53-54-55-58-59-62-68-69-70-72-76-78-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $495 million

