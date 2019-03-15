



Michigan may have been ignored by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race but the Democrats have the state fully in sight and won’t make that mistake in 2020.

That assessment from national political strategists Alex Castellanos and Patti Solis Doyle who sat with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of MICHIGAN MATTERS in an exclusive conversation airing 11:30 this Sunday on CBS 62.

The filming took place at MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program’s annual gathering held last Thursday at Suburban Collection Showplace. Over 1,000 politicos including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, attended the annual fundraiser.

Both strategists offered thoughts on President Donald J. Trump and his re-election bid.

Castellanos has helped numerous Republican candidates run for president including Mitt Romney, Bob Dole and George W. Bush while Doyle has worked with Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Both strategists appear on national TV including CNN, ABC and others.

The pundits talked about the Democratic field of challenges, which grew this week by one more as Beto O’Rourke, former Texas congressman, entered the race.

Then, the two new chairs of Michigan’s Republican and Democratic parties, appear with Cain in their first joint interview since winning their jobs to talk about politics closer to home.

Laura Cox has been involved with Republican politics and held numerous jobs while Lavora Barnes has been involved with Democratic politics and helped Barack Obama win Michigan.

They also discussed the future of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed 45-cents gas tax and more.

