



“Sesame Street” stamps will be available at a post office near you sometime this year.

The U.S. Postal Service revealed three 2019 stamp subjects Tuesday.

One of the three subjects is “Sesame Street.” The Postal Service says they are honoring the long-running show as “one of the most influential and beloved children’s television shows.”

The stamps will feature 16 different characters, including Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster and Elmo.

The Postal Service says more details, including dates and locations for the first-day-of-issue ceremonies, will be coming soon.

Other stamps coming out later this year will feature Tyrannosaurus rex and Halloween-themed “spooky silhouettes.”