Filed Under:Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor News, detroit news, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Officials for the University of Michigan says popping balloons may have caused an “active shooters” alert at a building in the middle of campus.

In a statement late Saturday, the university says authorities received up to 20 calls about shots being fired at Mason Hall. The reports came during a nearby vigil for those killed in the mosque shootings in New Zealand.

Alerts issued by the school’s Department of Public Safety and Security around 5 p.m. told students who were near Mason Hall to “run, hide, fight.” About 40 minutes later, the university sent another alert saying there “does not appear to be an active threat to the community.”

Authorities confirmed there was “balloon popping activity” in the area where reports emerged about shots being fired. The school says there was no “malicious intent” behind the activity.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s