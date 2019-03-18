Filed Under:detroit news

DETROIT (AP) – Two students from University Prep Academy High School in Detroit will compete in a national debate competition.

(Credit: Jannarong/ Shutterstock.com)

(Credit: Jannarong/ Shutterstock.com)

The public charter school system says Hailey Samuel and Tatianna McKenzie will represent the city at the Urban Debate Leagues National Championship April 12-15 at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The competition attracts dozens of teams from across the U.S.

This is the eighth consecutive year that University Prep Academy debate students will take part.

University Prep’s debate team won the #1 Sweepstakes award at the city championship as a full team. The system serves kindergarten through 12th grade students.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s