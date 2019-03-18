Ypsilanti, MI (CBS Detroit) – Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley is kicking off their 2019 Women Build Campaign in Ypsilanti. Currently, volunteers from Habitat are helping renovate a home for Michelle Wilson and her family.

“I feel like I’m going to have a greater appreciation for our home because I helped build it,” says Michelle Wilson, the homeowner. “I already appreciate it so much! I’m a single mom, I’ve had to make lots of sacrifices, I’m considered low income..and I’m buying a house!”

“It’s great to come out on the first day of our Women Build 2019 kickoff and it’s so wonderful to have Michelle here on the first day,’ exclaims Kathy Rich, Board President Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley. “We all look forward to seeing her throughout the process, and at the final dedication in May.”

“The sweat equity is a key part of our homeownership program, and that refers to the fact that our future homeowners do put in a lot of hard work,” explains Rich. “They take some real pride in it, but it also shows them how much work goes into building and selling a home in our community.”

“The biggest message here is that you can do anything, you can have anything you want if you really try hard,” adds Wilson, “and that’s what I’ve learned throughout this process with Habitat for Humanity.”

“One of my biggest goals has always been becoming a homeowner and now that I have that I feel like I can do anything!”

