Filed Under:Brian Lashoff, Detroit Red Wings, Filip Zadina

DETROIT (AP) — Zadina to GR bring Laskoff to Detroit.

The Detroit Red Wings recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

 

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 24: Brian Lashoff #23 of the Detroit Red Wings moves the puck in front of Reilly Smith #18 of the Boston Bruins of Game Four of the First Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Joe Louis Arena on April 24, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Red Wings announced the move Friday night, saying Lashoff was being recalled under emergency conditions. Detroit hosts the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Lashoff hasn’t played for the Red Wings yet this season. He has no goals and 11 assists in 44 games for Grand Rapids.

 

DETROIT, MI – MARCH 14: Brian Lashoff #23 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Joe Louis Arena on March 14, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Earlier Friday, Detroit announced it was assigning forward Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s