



OAKLAND COUNTY (Patch) — Oakland County Health Division reports a confirmed case of rabies in a skunk removed from Rochester Hills. The Health Division strongly urges residents to reduce rabies exposure by staying away from wild animals such as skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes, stray cats and dogs.

“Our instinct is to befriend and pet an animal that seems friendly or help one that is injured,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “But as a rule, avoid stray and wild animals to protect yourself against rabies.”

If a wild animal is found behaving strangely, call the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center at 248-858-1070 for assistance. If you or your household pet is bitten by any wild animal or an animal unknown to you, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical or veterinary attention immediately. To report an animal bite, call the Health Division at 248-858-1286.

“Rabies is present in our communities and is most often found in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes,” Stafford said. “People and their pets need to be careful and avoid encounters with unfamiliar animals.”

